Apple Arcade's best selling point: Games you'll actually want to play

Each of the six games I played offered a few unique elements -- like a gameplay mechanic or gorgeous visuals -- that immediately made me want to play more. That was particularly surprising, since I typically only get into one or two mobile games a year. In one fell swoop, Apple gave me six games that intrigued me. Instead of being just a lazy play for gamer coins, it's clear that Apple is trying to build a service that shows off what its devices can do with truly innovative games. It might even be compelling enough to convince people to switch away from Android, something they'll have to do since Apple Arcade games are either exclusive to iOS or the service entirely. The fact that it's cheap and works across so many different devices is a nice bonus.

Take Overland, for example. It's a tactical turn-based survival game that has you exploring post-apocalyptic America while fighting monsters and helping out people along the way. Think Final Fantasy Tactics meets State of Decay with a bit of The Last of Us thrown in, and you'll get the idea of what the developers at Finji are going for. After playing for a few minutes, I was struck by its clean art direction and addictive gameplay (I'm a sucker for tactical games). I played it on an iMac using a PlayStation 4 controller (expanded gamepad support is coming to all Apple platforms), which is a scenario I never would have predicted sitting through a year ago.

While Overland will also be headed to every major console and PC as a standalone purchase, it seems like an absolute steal as one of 100 hundred games you'll get for $5 a month. On the Switch, it'll cost you $25! (Pricing for other platforms hasn't been announced yet.)