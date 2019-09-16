Google's Pixel 4 event takes place October 15th

After a cornucopia of leaks, Google is finally ready to show what the Pixel 4 is all about. The internet giant has sent out invitations to see "a few new things Made by Google" at an October 15th event in New York City. It's not offering many clues about what to expect, but... c'mon -- you can safely assume the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be the centerpieces of the event with their touch-free gestures and 90Hz displays. It's everything else that's less certain.