Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
Google may soon let you search with a screenshot

"Smart Screenshots" would use Lens to figure out what you've captured.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Services
Steve Dent/Engadget

Google might be about to do pair up two mobile screen-related features, "Edit & Share screenshots" and the AI-powered "What's on my Screen," according to some APK digging by 9 to 5 Google. A new feature called "Smart Screenshots," tucked into the latest version of the Google 10.61 app, brings up an updated toolbar when you take a screenshot. As before, you get edit, share and the option to use your favorite app to send the shot, but there's a new option with the latest version: Lens.

By selecting Lens, you can perform a search, do optical character recognition (OCR) or find visually similar items. The current annotating, cropping and sharing editing tools will likely remain as they are. It's not yet clear whether the new Lens function will work for all screenshots or just those taken in Google Search. However, it seems likely that it will eventually become a replacement for screen search, in much the same way that Lens has taken over from other Google Assistant functions.

Source: 9 to 5 Google
In this article: APK, gear, google, Google10.6.1, GoogleAssistant, Lens, services, SmartScreenshot
