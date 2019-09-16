HTC will preload a Bitcoin Cash wallet on its blockchain phone

While this new partnership makes a lot of sense from HTC's perspective, the Exodus 1 was supposed to be more than "just" a Bitcoin phone. When Phil Chen, HTC's chief decentralized officer, spoke to Engadget's Nick Summers about the device, he described it as "Trojan Horse" for "re-architecting the internet." Chen envisioned the phone as a way for people to secure and control their own personal data. By partnering with Bitcoin.com, HTC is leaning into the least interesting aspect of the Exodus 1. Of course, the partnership likely comes out of the fact that HTC is struggling to survive. The company needs to find a way to sell more devices, and this help put the Exodus 1 in front of the people who would be most interested in it.