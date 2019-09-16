'Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games' will feature three 'Dream Events'

In "Dream Racing", gamers will be able to hurtle down rails and perform aerial tricks with hoverboards. "Dream Shooting" involves shooting at Japanese kites in order to score points. "Dream Karate" involves a one-on-one match with an opponent in an illuminated ring, while a crowd gathers to watch.

The crossover Olympics game series featuring both Mario and Sonic characters has been popular with players since the Beijing Summer Olympics edition debuted on the Wii in 2008. Each installment is tied to an upcoming Olympics event and takes place in the host city. While most of the titles feature traditional Olympics sporting events, the "Dream Events" offer a chance for players to step out of the game's reality and experiment with something new. Previous "Dream Events" include "Dream Spacewalk", "Dream Equestrian", "Dream Boxing" and other activities.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Tokyo Games 2020 will also offer a retro twist. Nostalgic players will enjoy a selection of 2D "Classic Events" that take place in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The game will be released on November 5th. You can watch the trailer below.