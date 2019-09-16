Mazda will show off its first EV at the Tokyo Motor Show

Few details are known about the model that Mazda will unveil in Tokyo, other than the fact that it will be based on an entirely new car. The automaker last month tested a prototype of an electric vehicle that resembled its CX-5 SUV in Norway, reported Electrek. But it's unclear whether Mazda will go with this model at next month's auto show.

The car will be separate from the work Mazda is doing with Toyota to collaborate on EVs. It will be available in both a full electric version and a range extender for North America. While the full electric version will suit customers in Europe and Asia, North American drivers will need a vehicle that can handle longer distances.

The EV will be Mazda's first, and falls in line with the company's plans to introduce more eco-friendly vehicles in order to meet tightened C02 emission standards in Europe and California. The company has said that by 2030 or 2035, most of its cars will be powered by electric or hybrid motors.