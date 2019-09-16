Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
Motorola is making Android TVs too

Its taking on OnePlus in India in partnership with e-commerce site FlipKart.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
46m ago in AV
Steve Dent/Engadget

Shortly after smartphone company OnePlus launched a TV, rival Motorola has decided to do the same. In partnership with Indian e-commerce site FlipKart, Motorola India unveiled Motorola TV, a range of smart TVs with IPS technology in sizes ranging from 32 to 65 inches. The sets will pack in a lot of tech, including Dolby Vision and HDR 10, while running Android 9.0 and shipping with a wireless Android TV gamepad.

The lower range sets will feature 1080p screens, while 43-inch and higher screens will pack 4K tech. Motorola India pointed out that the TVs will be particularly bright and well-adapted for Bollywood films, with up to 178-degree viewing angles. For gaming and smart TV chores, they'll have Mali 450 GPUs with 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. As for sound, the Motorola TVs are equipped with built-in 30W soundbars with DTS Tru Sound and Dolby Audio.

It's becoming a trend for smartphone brands to release TVs, as OnePlus, Xiaomi and now Motorola are doing it. OnePlus is due to unveil its own Smart TV this month, so Motorola effectively beat it to the punch.

There's no word yet on whether Motorola's TVs will come to other markets, but they'll arrive to India on Flipkart on September 29th. The sets will start at RS 13,999 ($200) for the 32-inch model, and range up to RS 39,999 ($560) for the 55-inch model and 64,999 ($910) for the 65-inch set.

Source: Motorola (YouTube)
