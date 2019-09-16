Nintendo's SNES-style Switch controllers are now available

Been pining for Nintendo's SNES-styled Switch controller ever since it was announced alongside the arrival of SNES games on the platform? You now have the chance to get them. Nintendo has started taking orders for the retro $30 gamepad, with the first orders shipping on September 18th. As with the NES pads, you can't just buy one out of curiosity. You'll have to be a Switch Online member to even consider a purchase, and you're limited to four units per account.