Image credit: Sony
What's on TV: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Also: Bill Gates, 'Black Jesus,' 'Disenchantment,' 'Killjoys' and Lilly Singh.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony

This week Netflix premieres its three-part docuseries about the founder of Microsoft. Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates uses old and new footage to tell the executive's story, along with interviews by director Davis Guggenheim. Spider-Man: Far From Home may be the last movie featuring the hero with a link to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this week you can watch it on your TV as it becomes available from all the digital stores.

On TV, Black Jesus will finally air its third season, while NBC prepares viewers for YouTuber-turned-late-night-host Lilly Singh. A slightly odder selection is Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which is streaming on Netflix. For gamers, there's Castle Crashers Remastered, as well as Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on PC, Switch and PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (VOD)
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix (4K)
  • Doctor Who: The Complete David Tennant Collection
  • Supergirl (S4)
  • Country Music
  • Castle Crashers Remastered (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PC, PS4, Switch - 9/20)
  • Devil May Cry 2 (Switch)
  • Bus Simulator (PS4, Xbox One)
  • We Were Here (Xbox One)
  • Truck Driver (Xbox One, PS4)
  • The Sojourn (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • The Last Kids on Earth: Book 1 (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Ghosted, MTV, 9 PM
  • Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0 (fall premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show (fall premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
  • When the Camellia Blooms (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • America's Got Talent (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Hypnotize Me, CW, 9 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • American Horror Story (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Expedition Unknown, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Pearson (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special, NBC, 10 PM
  • South Side (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Bigger (series premiere), BET+, 3 AM
  • First Wives Club (series premiere), BET+, 3 AM
  • Mr. Mom, Vudu, 3 AM
  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Greatest, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Return to Downton Abbey, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
  • Houston/Tulane college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Titans/Jaguars, NFL Network, 8:20 PM
  • The Last Days of Phil Hartman, ABC, 9 PM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure, TNT/TBS, 9 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM

Friday

  • Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Savage X Fenty Show, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Criminal (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Vagabond (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Disenchantment: Part 2 (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fastest Car (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Family Man (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Las Del Hockey, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Red Bull Peaking, CW, 9 PM
  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Killjoys (series finale), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus (season premiere), Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Drunk Parents, Starz, 8 PM
  • Notre Dame / Georgia college football, CBS, 8 PM
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 Singapore GP, ESPN2, 8:05 AM
  • The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Circus (fall premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Undercover Cheerleader, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Rams/Browns, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Succession, HBO, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10:35 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, entertainment, gaming, listings, MustSeeHdtv
