1Password's corporate tool can enforce two-factor use company-wide

Another tool allows administrators to block or require extra authentication for sign-ins made from certain locations or specific IP addresses. They could prohibit log-ins from certain countries, for instance, or block employees from using VPN or Tor to access the password manager. Administrators could also ensure employees are using the newest version of 1Password and to see and take action against suspicious sign-in attempts.

1Password chief Jeff Shiner said in a statement:

"Large, complex organisations use 1Password Business, and many of them have specialist security and governance requirements. With 1Password Advanced Protection, these businesses can create custom rules to determine how their employees can access the information stored in 1Password, and protect their most important data."

The 1Password Advanced Protection suite will come bundled with a business account. That means all paying enterprise customers, which recently reached 50,000 in number, can take advantage of the new tools to keep their networks secure.