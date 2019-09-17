Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon. That puts them at $170, the lowest price we've seen all year and a deal that doesn't come around often. Apple's AirPods have consistently reviewed well, and by some accounts, they're the most popular true-wireless earbuds in the world. The wireless charging case is a newer addition and a welcomed convenience.
If wireless charging isn't a deciding factor for you, the AirPods with the normal charging case are on sale for $15 off, or $145. That's not an all-time low, but it's still a solid deal. If you do snag a pair, do the MTA a favor and try not to drop them in the subway tracks.