Disney's Bedtime Hotline for kids is back for two weeks (starring Yoda it does)

Parents can reach the toll-free hotline at 1-877-7-MICKEY. This will lead them to an automated messaging system, where they'll then be able to select from a list of characters. The wide selection of characters will ensure that your kids don't get bored.

Rather than a simple "goodnight", the bedtime messages are all uniquely written to suit each character. Yoda's message in particular seems crafted to transport the listener to a galaxy far, far away. "Close your eyes and reach out with your feelings," says Yoda in the message. "Feel the force surround you. Like the blanket it is. In your dreams, other places you will see. The future, the past, old friends, the new, See you there, I will. For the force is with you. Always."

Unfortunately, the bedtime hotline isn't permanent -- it will close operations on September 30th. If you fear that missing out on nightly subliminal messaging from Disney will disrupt your offspring's REM cycles, you could invest in a good voice recorder.