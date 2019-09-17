Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bandai Namco
'Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot' arrives on January 17th, 2020

The action RPG will include the Buu story arc.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
When Bandai Namco said Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was coming in early 2020, it was clearly being conservative. The action RPG is now slated to punch its way to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on January 17th. On top of that, completists should be happy -- the game will include the Majin Buu story arc on top of other adventures. Needless to say, the game will be a who's-who of Dragon Ball with must-see characters like Goku, Frieza and Vegeta.

Kakarot will clearly be faithful to the look of animated productions. The real question is whether or not it'll be fun to play. Dragon Ball FighterZ was generally well received, but not every game in the franchise has been a bona fide hit. It's still promising, though, and it should be the last hurrah for DBZ on this console generation.

