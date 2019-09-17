Google stuck a giant coral Pixel 4 ad in Times Square

With how much the Pixel 4 has leaked in the past few months, Google has taken the novel approach of sharing tidbits of information about the phone ahead of launch. When the Pixel 4 first leaked, Google shared an official render of the device. Subsequently, the company detailed the phone's Soli functionality, which will allow you to use hands-free gestures to control some aspects of the device. This new ad is part of that same strategy. It's a tacit acknowledge by Google that the information is already out there.