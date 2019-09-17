Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

Pay a flat fee for unlimited data, calls and texts.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
19m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Google's mobile virtual network operator service Fi works by piggybacking on wireless networks to provide cellphone coverage. Last year it opened up to work with iPhones, and earlier this year SIM cards for Fi went on sale at Best Buy. Now, the service is expanding further with a new unlimited plan.

The Fi Unlimited plan offers unlimited calls, texts and data for multiple members of your family, including some international calls. The plan covers free calls from the US to 50 counties, as well free data and SMS messages when you are traveling in 200 destinations. The plan also comes with a Google One membership, giving you 100GB of cloud storage onto which you can automatically back up your Android phone.

The monthly cost of the Unlimited plan is $45 per line for 4 to 6 lines, $50 per line for 3 lines, $60 per line for 2 lines and $70 for a single line. That's pricey, but the upside is that there's no contract or activation fees.

If you're keen for both a new phone and a new plan, you can get 50 percent off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL when you sign up for Google Fi by September 18th.

To see if Google Fi is available on your device, you can check the compatibility page.

In this article: gear, google, google fi, google fi unlimited, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

OnePlus reveals official 7T photos ahead of next week's launch

OnePlus reveals official 7T photos ahead of next week's launch

View
Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

View
NBCUniversal's streaming service will be called Peacock

NBCUniversal's streaming service will be called Peacock

View
Bill Gates (still) doesn't think regulators should break up Big Tech

Bill Gates (still) doesn't think regulators should break up Big Tech

View
Apple pours another $250 million into iPhone glass supplier Corning

Apple pours another $250 million into iPhone glass supplier Corning

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr