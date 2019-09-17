LinkedIn's new quizzes can prove you're not lying on your resume

A "verified skill" badge could carry more weight than an "endorsement," and it will make it easier for recruiters to search for candidates who have what their looking for. LinkedIn will also use the tests to point users to free, related LinkedIn Learning courses. The company says this is about leveling the playing field. "We want everyone to have access to opportunities based on the skills they have, regardless of their background or where they went to school," it wrote in a press release.

LinkedIn has added a series of questionable features in the past year. It copied Facebook's reaction buttons, added voice messaging and put QR codes to use. By the sounds of it, the Skills Assessments could be a more practical tool. The company says it will continue adding Skills Assessments in the coming weeks, so if you don't see your skill listed, check back soon.