Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

OnePlus reveals official 7T photos ahead of next week's launch

The images showcase the handset's circular housing for the triple rear cameras.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Design
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OnePlus

At this point, OnePlus feels like that relative who is excited about a great gift they bought you and literally can't wait until your birthday to spill the details. It will formally launch the OnePlus 7T September 26th, but it just can't help itself from revealing official images of the handset.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the design in a forum post. The 7T features circular housing for the triple rear cameras. "With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice," he wrote. "A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special."

OnePlus 7T

The glass has a matte finish, as did the OnePlus 7 Pro and several OnePlus 6 models. This time around, Lau says it has a "smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance." The color the company used on this handset, meanwhile, is called Haze Blue.

We'll find out more details about the OnePlus 7T next week, including the smartphone's specs. Leaks suggest it'll include the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 16MP ultra wide-angle rear lens (to go with wide-angle and telephoto sensors) and some additional camera options, including a macro mode.

Source: OnePlus
In this article: camera bump, camerabump, design, gear, mobile, oneplus, oneplus 7t, oneplus7t, pete lau, petelau, rear camera, rearcamera, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

View
NBCUniversal's streaming service will be called Peacock

NBCUniversal's streaming service will be called Peacock

View
Bill Gates (still) doesn't think regulators should break up Big Tech

Bill Gates (still) doesn't think regulators should break up Big Tech

View
Apple pours another $250 million into iPhone glass supplier Corning

Apple pours another $250 million into iPhone glass supplier Corning

View
Amazon Music HD offers lossless streaming starting at $12.99 per month

Amazon Music HD offers lossless streaming starting at $12.99 per month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr