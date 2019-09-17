Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

It's been possible to sync Hue lights with TV content before, but they've typically required canned light sequences specific to a given game or show. The HDMI Sync Box is a much more universal solution, even if it doesn't have the precise moment-to-moment control of a script.

The box goes on sale October 15th for $230. You might want to hold off if you're an HDR enthusiast, though. The Verge warned that the box only supports HDR10 out of the box. If you want HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, you'll have to leave those out of the loop. That's not necessarily an issue depending on your gear (the PS4 outputs in HDR10, as an example) -- it's just something to consider before you go all-out on a Hue setup that might require compromises.