Billions of license plate scans are part of a private surveillance database

It costs just $20 to look up a license plate in the data base, and $70 to receive a "live alert" that flags when a plate shows up.

As you might have already suspected, this automatic data gathering creates many issues. For one, most of the vehicles in the database are of completely innocent people who have no way of knowing if they're even included in the data set. And while a spokesperson for DRN said the company "takes data security seriously" and doesn't allow access without its approval, there have been instances where unauthorized people have obtained that access. It's feasible that users (approved and otherwise) could exploit this for stalking or gaining the upper hand in court without revealing sources.

Law enforcement can also use the system, and DRN's sibling brand Vigilant Solutions sells the tech to government agencies. That raises the potential of rogue officers using the plate tracking to intimidate protesters or witnesses of police abuses.

It may be difficult to challenge the practice. DRN has argued that it's taking photos of license plates in public spaces, where there allegedly isn't an expectation of privacy. As a private organization, DRN also isn't obligated to respond to requests for information or accept external oversight. Much like with facial recognition, you'll just have to hope that companies either mend their ways or limit the potential for abuse -- at least, for now.