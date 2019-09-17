GNU founder Richard Stallman resigns from MIT, Free Software Foundation

Richard M. Stallman has resigned as FSF president and from the board of directors: https://t.co/4Z8kyrgBuv — Free Software Fndn. (@fsf) September 17, 2019

This comes after growing calls for his removal, most recently tied to Stallman's statements in an MIT email thread about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, and what he called the "injustice" of claiming she was assaulted by Marvin Minsky. MIT alum Selam Jie Gano posted about the emails on Medium, and shared redacted copies with Motherboard. According to Stallman, the teenager could have been presented as "entirely willing," while also arguing over the use of terms like rape or sexual assault to describe the situation.

A few days ago Stallman posted on his blog "I've learned to understand how sex with a child can harm per psychologically," followed by another note late Monday evening:

16 September 2019 (Resignation)

To the MIT community, I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations. Richard Stallman

As for the Free Software Foundation, it issued a statement that said: "On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board of directors. The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning immediately. Further details of the search will be published on fsf.org."