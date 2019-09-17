Snapchat may add a dedicated news tab

Snap has declined to comment.

The company hasn't been shy about wanting to revamp Discover. Even chief exec Evan Spiegel told investors in a recent earnings call that the current approach is like going into a "supermarket without the aisles labeled." You may see serious news from outlets like the Washington Post sitting next to fluffy celebrity gossip. A dedicated section would not only make it easier to find news in Snapchat, but might reel in publishers who were skittish about participating before.

Snap could use the extra support. While it appears to be returning to growth (including Discover), it's still losing money and pales in size compared to Instagram. An appealing news tab might keep more people using Snapchat and attract newcomers who want some information alongside their friends' 3D-enhanced selfies.