Google Home speakers can now make mobile calls, starting in Australia

Telstra customers can link up to six mobile numbers to their Google Home and sync the contacts as well, letting them call anyone from their phone book using their Home device. To use voice calling with multiple numbers, they can set up Google Voice Match to identify voices and link them to a particular number and contact list.

A handy feature of this service is that it lets customers call from their Home device even if their mobile is located somewhere else.

Voice-activated calling is available from today to all Telstra mobile customers, and there are more details available on the Telstra website.