Tinder's first TV show will make you swipe to advance the story

It sounds a little too on the nose, but the talent behind the production raises some hope. The as-yet untitled show was reportedly directed by Karena Evans. She's a relative newcomer, but has also directed Drake music videos like "In My Feelings" and "Nice For What."

This would also be more than just a promo piece. Tinder apparently wants to use an algorithm that matches you with others based on choices in the series. You might not want to explore "what if" scenarios, then, lest you be paired with someone you'd never date in a million years.

Tinder has declined to comment. It's not certain if this is just the start of a larger initiative or just a one-off, although that could depend on the early reception. If it is a success, we wouldn't be surprised if Tinder made a habit of producing videos. While it's not about to take on the likes of Amazon, Apple or Netflix, it doesn't have to -- it just needs a reason for you to come back besides the usual queue of would-be partners.