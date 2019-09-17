Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Vizio's updated Alexa app can search for movies and TV shows

Search by title, genre or cast and it'll display availability on multiple streaming apps.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in AV
Engadget

VIzio has updated its SmartCast TVs with a better Alexa experience that will greatly expand the basic functionality they've had up until now. By enabling Vizio's new Alexa skill, you'll be able to simply ask for a show like This is Us, and SmartCast TVs will find it across multiple apps, complete with pricing and video formats. You can then use Alexa to launch apps like Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

If you're not so sure about what you want to watch, you can also request a specific genre like romantic comedies, horror or science fiction. The system will then display a list of content in that category to help you make up your mind.

The new app will work across old and new SmartCast sets, the company said. Up until now, Alexa only let owners power their TVs on and off, change inputs, play or pause programs and do other basic functions.

If you're more partial to Google, Vizio said that more of its SmartCast TVs will soon be compatible with Google Assistant. With that app, users will be able to launch apps, switch inputs, change picture modes, toggle captioning, power the TV on and off and play, pause and rewind shows. The Alexa update is now rolling out to old and new TVs, which start at $240 for the 40-inch V-series up to $2,400 for the 75-inch P-Series Quantum X.

In this article: 4K, Alexa, av, gear, Movies, Search, SmartCast, TV, TVShows, Vizio
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
