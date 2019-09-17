Vizio's updated Alexa app can search for movies and TV shows

If you're not so sure about what you want to watch, you can also request a specific genre like romantic comedies, horror or science fiction. The system will then display a list of content in that category to help you make up your mind.

The new app will work across old and new SmartCast sets, the company said. Up until now, Alexa only let owners power their TVs on and off, change inputs, play or pause programs and do other basic functions.

If you're more partial to Google, Vizio said that more of its SmartCast TVs will soon be compatible with Google Assistant. With that app, users will be able to launch apps, switch inputs, change picture modes, toggle captioning, power the TV on and off and play, pause and rewind shows. The Alexa update is now rolling out to old and new TVs, which start at $240 for the 40-inch V-series up to $2,400 for the 75-inch P-Series Quantum X.