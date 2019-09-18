Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comcast
Xfinity internet-only customers now get the Flex streaming platform for free

Comcast is waiving the $5-per-month fee for its TV streaming service.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in Internet
Comments
Comcast

As of today, Comcast will provide its internet-only customers with its streaming TV service Xfinity Flex at no additional cost. Xfinity Flex, which is essentially a streaming device and platform, launched in March and originally cost $5 per month. Now, Comcast is waiving the fee, and all internet-only customers will have access to the 10,000 free movies and TV shows that Xfinity Flex offers.

The service comes with access to popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and HBO, plus music streaming from Amazon Music, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Comcast recently added NBC Sports Gold packages, and since the service is relatively new, we'll likely continue to see additions like this.

Xfinity Flex is a lot like Roku, Apple TV or Fire TV, but there's no up-front cost for the streaming device, which also comes with a voice remote. That might appeal to new cord cutters who aren't as experienced with managing their own internet TV experiences and are more comfortable with longstanding services like Comcast. For Comcast, providing Xfinity Flex to all of its internet-only customers boosts its subscription numbers, and it's likely hoping that internet-only customers will like Xfinity Flex so much that they'll upgrade to Xfinity TV on X1, which, conveniently, they can do from the Xfinity Flex guide.

Source: Comcast
In this article: av, business, comcast, cord cutting, device, entertainment, free, internet, set top box, streaming deal, streaming tv, xfinity, Xfinity Flex
