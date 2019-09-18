Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Assistant gets new voice options in nine more languages

Voice options will be presented as colors, not genders.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Google Assistant users outside the US haven't had much choice when it comes to voice options -- until now, as Google launches a second voice for Assistant in French, German, Dutch, Japanese, Norwegian, Korean, Italian and English for India and the UK.

The new voices have been built with DeepMind's WaveNet technology to help them sound natural, and will be displayed in settings as a color, rather than as a gender. Users selecting a voice in one of these languages will be able to choose from "orange" or "red," and when you set up Google Assistant for the first time you'll be randomly assigned one of them. According to Google, "We've learned that people enjoy choosing between voices to find one that sounds right to them, and we think it's important to present these voices without any labels." The new voice options launch today.

In this article: Assistant, av, DeepMind, entertainment, gear, gender, google, language, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, services, voices
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
HP's new ultrawide monitor can show two device's screens at once

HP's new ultrawide monitor can show two device's screens at once

View
HP Elite Dragonfly hands-on: A really light business notebook

HP Elite Dragonfly hands-on: A really light business notebook

View
Chinese retailers abruptly stop selling Juul e-cigarettes

Chinese retailers abruptly stop selling Juul e-cigarettes

View
Popular podcast app Pocket Casts is now available for free

Popular podcast app Pocket Casts is now available for free

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr