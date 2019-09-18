The iPhone 11 Pro Max has 23 percent more battery capacity than the Pro

That's over 1,000 mAh bigger than the iPhone XR's, 1,311 mAh bigger than the iPhone XS battery and almost 800 mAh larger than the iPhone XS Max's. It's also 859 mAh larger than the basic iPhone 11's, which the filing says has a 3,110 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro comes with the same amount of RAM and a 3,046 mAh battery. That explains why Apple claims that the Pro Max model can last up to 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max, while the Pro model can last up to 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS.

We'll find out for sure when teardown reports from websites like iFixit come out, but we can confirm that the new phones have fantastic battery life. During our tests, we found that the iPhone 11 Pro lasted 12 hours on a single charge, while the larger Pro Max would mostly last between 13 and 14 hours. The XS, on the other hand, lasted 9 to 9.5 hours on a single charge when we tested it last year.