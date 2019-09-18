Latest in Gear

Image credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Jonah Hill tackles bullying in new Instagram TV series

'Un-filited' starts streaming today.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago in Mobile
IGTV may not be capturing hearts and minds but at least Instagram is leveraging the platform to talk about important issues. Starting today, Instagram users can watch a new four-part series from the Facebook-owned company and 22 Jump Street actor Jonah Hill, reports Variety. The series, titled Un-filtered, features Hill interviewing 13 to 25-year-olds about their experiences with bullying. In some instances, Hill also interviews people who were bullies. The series also touches on both cyber and offline bullying.

"I tried to create an environment for young people to be heard and listened to," the actor said. "I wish there was a platform to hear other's struggles and experiences when I was growing up. I hope that this will be inspiring for young people to share their stories and feelings and not feel so alone."

Un-filtered is part of Instagram's broader anti-bullying and harassment initiatives. In July, the company introduced two new tools to combat bullying. One of them uses artificial intelligence to warn individuals when they're about to post a potentially offensive comment. The other allows Instagram users to restrict comments from abusive followers. While feature additions and policy changes are the most effective tools Instagram can wield to curb harassment, Hill's fame helps put a public face to the company's efforts.

Source: Variety
