Jonah Hill tackles bullying in new Instagram TV series

"I tried to create an environment for young people to be heard and listened to," the actor said. "I wish there was a platform to hear other's struggles and experiences when I was growing up. I hope that this will be inspiring for young people to share their stories and feelings and not feel so alone."

Un-filtered is part of Instagram's broader anti-bullying and harassment initiatives. In July, the company introduced two new tools to combat bullying. One of them uses artificial intelligence to warn individuals when they're about to post a potentially offensive comment. The other allows Instagram users to restrict comments from abusive followers. While feature additions and policy changes are the most effective tools Instagram can wield to curb harassment, Hill's fame helps put a public face to the company's efforts.