What’s coming to Netflix in October: The 'Breaking Bad' movie

But the most anticipated addition to the Netflix lineup this month is undoubtedly El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The long-awaited film arrives on October 11th. There's still no word on whether or not Walter White will make an appearance.

It'll be a big month for comedy, too. Paul Rudd's original Living With Yourself, in which he plays dual rolls, finally arrives. Eddie Murphy stars in the Dolemite Is My Name, a biopic about the late singer and actor Rudy Ray Moore. Big Mouth returns for its third season, and Arsenio Hall, Deon Cole, Jenny Slate and Nikki Glaser bring new comedy specials.

Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and David Schwimmer show up in The Laundromat, the Steven Soderbergh-directed drama about the Panama Papers scandal. The Selena Gomez-produced docuseries Living Undocumented follows eight families who face the possibility of being deported. Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper star in Netflix's first music competition series, Rhythm + Flow, and Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin from Stranger Things) hosts Prank Encounters, a Punk'd-esque prank show.

It's a big month for Netflix additions, but with the weather cooling off, you might have more time to spend inside watching these thrillers and star-studded originals.