Image credit:
Pinterest makes it easier for groups to organize and react to their boards

It's now easier to communicate with Group Board collaborators.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
31m ago in Internet
Pinterest is making it easier to figure out your Group Board collaborators' thoughts when you're working on projects together. Starting this week, the social network will make it possible to "react" to a pin in a Group Board. While you can already "heart" a pin, the expanded range of reactions can make it clear how you feel about a certain idea -- it includes a pair of clapping hands and a thumbs down option, after all. The reactions pop up inside a new panel similar to Facebook's when you tap or click on the heart button alongside a pin.

Pinterest

Pinterest is also rolling out a new sorting feature that gives you a way to sort by "Most Reactions" and "Most Comments," helping you quickly find the most popular (or unpopular) ideas. In the future, the new feature will even make it possible to sort by Pinner. The social network also promises to release a redesigned space for communicating with collaborators right on the group board. You can already start conversations in the activity tab, so we're guessing Pinterest is giving it an overhaul or introducing a completely new way to chat in the coming weeks.

In this article: gear, group board, group boards, pinterest
