Starbucks Japan wants customers to pay for coffee with pens

Starbucks Touch: The Pen -- that's the item's official name -- joins the other products in the line, including a small NFC-enabled purse called "The Hug" and a phone case. It's coming out in Japan on September 25th and will set buyers back 4,000 yen (around US$40), which comes with a 1,000 yen consumable load. Kinda pricey when customers can always just pay with a card or a phone, but we imagine that the people getting Starbucks Touch products aren't just buying them for their NFC capabilities.