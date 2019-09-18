Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
T-Mobile’s Sprint merger is opposed by 18 state attorneys general

Pennsylvania’s AG is the latest to join an effort to block the merger.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Business
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the latest state attorney general to oppose T-Mobile's Sprint merger. Today, Shapiro announced that he'll join a lawsuit to block the "megamerger" of the telecom giants, making him the 18th attorney general to challenge the deal.

In July, the Department of Justice approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint -- on the condition that it sell some of its business to Dish Network. And Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai endorsed the deal. But opposition from so many attorneys general could pose a legitimate threat.

The state attorneys general fear the merger would hurt competition, raise prices for cell service, result in a loss of retail jobs and lower wages for the employees who remain. "The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would severely undermine competition in the telecommunications sector, which would hurt Pennsylvanian consumers by driving up prices, limiting coverage, and diminishing quality," Shapiro said in a statement.

Aside from Pennsylvania, the other states looking to block the merger include New York, California, Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia. Sprint declined to comment, and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Engadget's request for comment.

Via: CNET
Source: Attorney General Josh Shapiro
