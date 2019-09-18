Latest in Gear

Image credit: YouTube
save
Save
share

YouTube is bringing a big, ugly ad banner to its TV app's home screen

The content you want to see will be pushed out of the way.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

YouTube

Your living room YouTube experience is about to become decidedly more cluttered. YouTube is bringing its usual Masthead ad to its TV app's home screen, guaranteeing that you'll see a promo before anything else. While the behavior is similar to what you've seen on mobile and the web, the size... well, just look at it. More than half of the home screen can be occupied by advertising, and you'll have to scroll down just to see the titles for your recommendations.

The TV ad banner is currently in beta, and it's not clear how quickly it will become visible worldwide.

We've asked YouTube for comment. With that said, it isn't shy about its sales pitch. This puts advertisers "front and center" in YouTube's TV app, and helps marketers reach people who are "increasingly cutting the cord." The problem, as you might have guessed, is that it hurts the experience for viewers used to simply launching the videos they want to see.

Source: Google Ads Blog
In this article: ads, advertising, app, av, entertainment, gear, google, internet, services, television, tv, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Oppo's next phone can be fully charged in just 30 minutes

Oppo's next phone can be fully charged in just 30 minutes

View
Fossil's latest hybrid watch is likely powered by Wear OS

Fossil's latest hybrid watch is likely powered by Wear OS

View
Sonos Move review: Versatility doesn't come cheap

Sonos Move review: Versatility doesn't come cheap

View
ZenBook Pro Duo review: ASUS makes a case for dual-screen laptops

ZenBook Pro Duo review: ASUS makes a case for dual-screen laptops

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr