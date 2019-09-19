Air pollution app now doubles as a wildfire warning system

Through the app, users who live between 20 to 60 miles of a wildfire can receive timely updates on its progress. Wildfire pollution was only recently discovered to travel long distances. Last year's California wildfires polluted air more than 100 miles away, which prompted a statewide health emergency. The state's wildfires have even spread to the East Coast due to cross-country winds. "The current systems for measuring air pollution rely on outdated methods that are not comprehensive, causing unnecessary exposure to harmful pollution," said BreezoMeter CEO Ran Korber.

The BreezoMeter app also measures other factors that impact air quality, such as ozone and particulate matter as well as pollen. You can access its insights through either the Android or iOS app, or its Live Map.