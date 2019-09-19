Apple introduces real-time lyrics to Music

With the release of iOS13, Apple's added a fun new feature to Music: time-synced lyrics. The updated lyrics experience presents real-time synced song words that animate along with the music as they're being sung, rapped or spoken, no matter how mumbly or shouty. The feature also lets you navigate music in a new way -- skip to a part of a song simply by tapping on the lyric. So no more pretending you know the words. It's available now for all Apple Music users on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. An Android version is on its way, as is one for Apple TV, which will be handy for impromptu karaoke parties.