Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple introduces real-time lyrics to Music

Get the words right every time.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
52m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

With the release of iOS13, Apple's added a fun new feature to Music: time-synced lyrics. The updated lyrics experience presents real-time synced song words that animate along with the music as they're being sung, rapped or spoken, no matter how mumbly or shouty. The feature also lets you navigate music in a new way -- skip to a part of a song simply by tapping on the lyric. So no more pretending you know the words. It's available now for all Apple Music users on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. An Android version is on its way, as is one for Apple TV, which will be handy for impromptu karaoke parties.

In this article: apple, Apple TV, av, entertainment, iPad, iPhone, iPod, lyrics, mobile, Music, personal computing, personalcomputing, real time, services, sync
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

View
Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

View
Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

View
Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr