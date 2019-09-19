Bowers & Wilkins unveils flagship PX7 wireless headphones

After filling out its wireless Formation lineup, Bowers & Wilkins is turning its attention back to headphones. The British manufacturer -- best known for its decadent home speakers -- unveiled four options today including a successor to the PX, its much-loved and most premium wireless headphones, and two sets of neckbuds focused on noise cancelling and high-end sound respectively. None of them are cheap (no surprise there), but the company hopes that its signature quality, combined with a new brand motto called "emotion, amplified," can expand its marketshare and pull customers away from competitors such as Bose, Sennheiser and Sony.

But what exactly has changed? You won't find any touch controls on these headphones, or a voice assistant (yet) that can control your tunes and retrieve useful information. Instead, Bowers & Wilkins is pushing wireless audio standards. All four should be the first headphones to ship with Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive, a Bluetooth codec that optimizes audio quality and latency depending on the content being played and the RF environment surrounding your device. Bowers & Wilkins put a similar focus on its Formation line earlier this year, pushing multi-room streaming and imperceptible speaker synchronization over flashy voice controls.