Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google is testing Incognito Mode for Maps

Sure, it could be used for shady reasons, but it could also help keep someone safe.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google has rolled out Incognito Mode to Maps' preview group for testing, so you may not have to wait that long to be able to use it. The feature was one of the privacy-focused tools Google promised at I/O earlier this year along with Incognito Mode for Search. Like the version of the feature on Chrome, it can make sure that any location or direction you look up doesn't get associated with your Google account.

According to DroidLife, testers received an email about the rollout that says: "Use Incognito Mode when you don't want your activity -- like the places you search for or navigate to -- to be saved to your Google account." The tech giant has been working to bring the feature to its other products for a while, releasing it for YouTube last year.

In Maps, you can switch it on by tapping on your profile photo on the right corner of the search bar and choosing "Turn on Incognito Mode" from the options that pop up. The app will then confirm your status with a black bar at the top of the screen that says "Incognito Mode is on."

Source: DroidLife, Android Police
In this article: gear, google, incognito, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
T-Mobile will give Apple Card owners higher in-store cashback

T-Mobile will give Apple Card owners higher in-store cashback

View
Roku's latest Ultra player is faster and has better shortcuts

Roku's latest Ultra player is faster and has better shortcuts

View
Impossible Burger makes its grocery store debut in Southern California

Impossible Burger makes its grocery store debut in Southern California

View
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr