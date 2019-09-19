Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lyft
Lyft's app shows bike lanes to help riders find smoother routes

Your bike or scooter ride could be that much safer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago in Services
Just because you can ride a bike somewhere doesn't mean you want to -- many cyclists can tell tales of braving streets that are downright dangerous to two-wheelers. You might not need an intuitive knowledge of where to ride after today, at least. Lyft has introduced bike lanes to its apps, giving you a greater chance of finding a smoother route for your bike or scooter. Any protected lanes will appear as solid green, while those that are 'just' bike-friendly will be dotted green.

The company claimed it was "first among [its] peers" to offer a feature like this.

There's no mystery behind the addition. The safer you feel when riding a bike or scooter, the more likely you are to use those options instead of hailing a car or (gasp) walking. That could give Lyft a slight edge over competitors that simply choose the shortest route possible, even if traffic and other challenges could make them far more stressful.

Source: Lyft
In this article: android, app, bicycle, bike, bike lane, gear, internet, ios, lyft, scooter, services, transportation
