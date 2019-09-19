Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Microsoft employees protest climate change "complicity" in open letter

The group demands the tech giant ends its contracts with fossil fuel companies.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Green
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Employees at Microsoft have published a new letter that calls on the company to stop working with oil companies. "Microsoft makes millions of dollars in profits by helping fossil fuel companies extract more oil," states the letter, referencing a partnership the company announced on Tuesday with Chevron and Schlumberger, an oilfield services firm. "As Microsoft workers, we've been made complicit."

The group wants the tech giant to end its contracts with fossil fuel companies, cut contributions to any lobbyists or politicans who deny climate and to commit to zero emissions by 2030, the year climate change is predicted to cause irreparable damage to the planet.

"If we want to make real impact, all of us need to mobilize, work together, and demand a fundamental change in Microsoft's priorities," the letter adds. "It's clear that the tech industry is one of the main culprits behind our burning planet, both in consuming a great deal of fossil fuels through power hungry datacenters and supporting Big Oil companies."

The letter comes on the same day Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, facing similar pressure from his employees, announced new climate change initiatives. Like their peers at Microsoft, Amazon workers had called on their company to stop working with oil companies and funding climate change deniers. However, despite a promise to move fully to renewable energy by 2030, Bezos said Amazon would continue to work with oil companies. On Friday, employees at Microsoft -- as well as Amazon and Google -- have promised to join the global Climate Change Strike.

Via: The Verge
Source: Microsoft Workers for Climate Justice, Microsoft
In this article: amazon, climate change, environment, google, green, microsoft, politics, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

View
Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

View
Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

View
Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr