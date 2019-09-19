Netflix may use performance bonuses to incentivize actors and filmmakers

"Success" would mean different things for different projects. Bonuses for films made for awards depend on how many it actually wins, while other movies' bonuses could be based on viewership. Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, reportedly discussed the options the company is considering with producers. Netflix has yet to decide on a structure for its bonuses, though, including which people would get one when a project becomes a hit.

Bloomberg's sources said the move is "aimed at winning projects that might otherwise go to rival studios." The company's rivals continue to grow in number, after all, with Disney and Apple both throwing their hats into the ring in November.