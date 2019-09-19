Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

T-Mobile will give Apple Card owners higher in-store cashback

Its exclusive Apple Card deal will get you three percent instead of two.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

T-Mobile has announced a partnership with Apple to offer up to three percent cashback on in-store purchases for customer's who use the new Apple Card. The company said it's "the only wireless provider to offer three percent Daily Cash on Apple Card," and will apply that to the iPhone 11, Watch Series 5 and any other in-store purchases. It will also offer three percent cash back for "one-time bill payments" if you use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores.

T-Mobile is also offering 50 percent off the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models with eligible trade-ins, though you'll probably want to check the fine print before you jump on that. The company notes that all of Apple's latest smartphones work with its new, longer-distance 600 Mhz LTE signal, but 5G is still non-existent in iPhones.

Apple offers two percent cash back on all non-Apple purchases, so going through T-Mobile would only gain you an extra percent. Still, the Apple Card deal is quite a coup for T-Mobile, at least for now. The magenta-flavored wireless provider promised that on top of stores, it will soon bring Apple Card with Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and T-Mobile.com.

In this article: Apple, AppleCard, CashBack, gear, iPhone11, mobile, t-mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Roku's latest Ultra player is faster and has better shortcuts

Roku's latest Ultra player is faster and has better shortcuts

View
Impossible Burger makes its grocery store debut in Southern California

Impossible Burger makes its grocery store debut in Southern California

View
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

View
A 4G flip phone with Google Assistant is coming to the US

A 4G flip phone with Google Assistant is coming to the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr