‘Terminator: Resistance’ will pit you against Skynet this December

Terminator: Resistance, a single first-person shooter based on the film franchise, is set to be released later this year. Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon unveiled a trailer today for game, which will be launching on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It is set in a post-apocalyptic LA, 30 days after Judgement Day, with players taking on the role of Private Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division.

Many have raised concerns that the duo behind the game -- Reef and Teyon -- were also responsible for the widely reviled 2014 Rambo game. Of course, it's too soon to tell whether that fact alone will seal the game's fate. While Resistance's launch follows the release of the Terminator: Dark Fate film, the game only focuses on the first two films in the franchise. The UK-based publisher actually acquired the video game rights to the two films back in 2013, so this title has been in the works for a while.