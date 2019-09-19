Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

If you live in New York, you'll soon have the chance to see for yourself whether 5G is worth the hype. On Thursday, September 26th, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) will expand its 5G network to include sections of the Big Apple. As usual, there's no love for Staten Island, but the four other boroughs -- Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx -- will have some form of 5G connectivity starting next week. Unfortunately, Verizon isn't being too specific about where you'll be able to catch those sweet 450Mbps download speeds. In Manhattan, however, the carrier says the network will blanket parts of uptown, downtown and midtown. If you're like Engadget's Chris Velazco, you can treat the initial rollout as a chance to do a city-wide scavenger hunt.