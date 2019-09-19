Latest in Gear

Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images
save
Save
share

YouTube makes verification harder to earn, and some will lose it

It's focusing on prominence, not just subscriber count.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

YouTube is about to make it considerably harder to earn that coveted "verified" status. The service has outlined a revamp of the verification process that will ditch the previous 100,000-subscriber requirement in favor of approving channels based on authenticity and prominence. It should behave more like verification on social networks, in other words -- there has to be a real concern that someone might impersonate a channel or otherwise spark confusion. Any channel that meets the new requirements will automatically receive the treatment when the updated verification system is ready in late October, while those that don't will receive notices and must appeal if they believe it's a mistake.

The site is simultaneously changing how it displays verified users. Instead of placing a checkmark or musical note near a channel's name, YouTube will apply a gray background to the text. This will make it clearer that verification isn't an endorsement on YouTube's part, and make it that much harder to fake verification.

YouTube hasn't said just how it'll verify channels without their involvement, but TechCrunch has heard that it'll use a mix of algorithms and human inspection to make judgment calls.

These efforts could improve the level of trust in YouTube. The 100,000-subscriber requirement made it possible to game the system by pushing for as many subscribers as possible, even if there was nothing special about the channel or its videos. Now, there will have to be some evidence of genuine popularity. The change could pose problems for honest channels who may find themselves stripped of their coveted status -- to some extent, it's already a problem -- but YouTube is clearly betting that these oversights will be more than offset by reduced shady behavior.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: YouTube Creator Blog
In this article: gear, google, internet, streaming, verification, verified, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

View
Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

View
Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

View
Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr