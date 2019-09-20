The best headsets for the Switch Lite

Turtle Beach Recon 70

We've recommended this a few times in recent gift guides, and for good reason: It's comfortable, affordable and the audio is stellar. The faux leather ear cups mean they don't get too hot and are easy to clean, while the mic flips up for easy storage. And it hits a sweet spot of $35 -- less than the cost of most Switch games.

Logitech G432

While the company is better known for its non-gaming accessories, Logitech's G line of gaming gear is no slouch. We're particularly fond of the G432 because of its incredibly lightweight plastic build that also manages to be surprisingly durable, and a comfortable fit that can sit on your head all day. At only $50, it makes a great choice for a kid's first headset.

Turtle Beach Recon Spark

Another good headset for the kids is the Recon Spark ($50), which offers a snug, but still breathable, fit for small heads and has pretty decent noise isolation to boot. It's also one of the cuter headsets out there too, thanks to a soothing white and lavender color scheme that will appeal to femmes and anyone who's tired of "g4m3r" oriented red, black or green designs.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

If you prefer something a bit more high-end (and, accordingly, are willing to spend a little more), we recommend the HyperX Cloud Alpha ($86). The large mic is great for chatting over Discord, and you can detach it when out and about. The audio of the 50mm drivers sounds great, and it has excellent sound isolation so it'll be good for hearing sound effects and music over the clatter of a subway train during your daily commute. There are two color schemes available -- the standard black and red, and a prettier white and lilac version -- so you can match it to your personal style.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

While many wireless headsets are compatible with the Switch, they rely on USB receivers, meaning your console needs to be docked for them to work. Not so with the Arctis 1 Wireless, whose 2.4GHz receiver connects via USB-C, so it can easily be plugged into your Switch while it's in portable mode. This makes the Arctis 1 Wireless the only real wireless choice for the Switch Lite, though the $100 asking price means you'll pay a premium for the privilege. But at least you're guaranteed solid audio and a great fit, as with all Arctis headsets.

All of these headsets will work well with the Switch or Switch Lite, though we've focused on the ones you can use with the latter system since it's out now. If you're still using your original Switch be sure to check out our full headset guide for other options, including more wireless sets that you can use when it's docked. If you already have a wireless headset that you refuse to part with, HomeSpot's Bluetooth transmitter ($40) for the Switch might work in a pinch, and it even has a built-in mic. And, if you're still on the fence about whether to pick up a Switch Lite, check out our review of Nintendo's newest portable console.