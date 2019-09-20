Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games
save
Save
share

‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

Batman Day, a celebration of the Dark Knight's 80th birthday, takes place Saturday.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Epic Games

Batman Day, an event to mark the Caped Crusader's 80th anniversary, takes place this Saturday. Epic Games is getting in on the fun by bringing aspects of the iconic superhero's world into Fortnite.

Data miners found a ton of Batman-related items in this week's Fortnite update, so you should expect to see plenty of Batman-related items, such as skins, gliders (a Batcape, perhaps?), emotes and maybe even Gotham City itself. Epic will reveal more details about the crossover in a live stream at 8AM ET Saturday, which you can watch below.

Fortnite has had a number of other crossovers, including with The Avengers, Borderlands 3, Stranger Things, John Wick and the NFL. So, Batman is just the latest big name to make his way to the colossally successful battle royale.

That's not all when it comes to Epic's celebration of the Dark Knight, though. It's offering six Batman games for free through the Epic Games Store this week. The include the Arkham Collection (the remastered Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, along with Arkham Knight) and three Lego Batman titles: the original game, DC Super Heroes and Beyond Gotham.

Source: Fortnite (Twitter)
In this article: av, batman, battle royale, battleroyale, epic games, epic games store, epicgames, epicgamesstore, fortnite, gaming, superhero
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

View
Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

View
Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

View
iOS 13's Audio Sharing feature is coming to more Beats headphones

iOS 13's Audio Sharing feature is coming to more Beats headphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr