Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

You'll need a specific device to enjoy it, though.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
37m ago in AV
SIPA USA/PA Images

Fox is expanding its 4K offerings. After announcing its plans to stream every Women's World Cup game in 4K, it's now doing the same for the NFL's Thursday Night Football -- the new season of which kicks off on September 26th.

The broadcast will be available through Fox Sports' usual distributors, including DIRECTV, Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon Fios, TVision and fuboTV. As is the case with the Women's World Cup, though, you'll need a specific device to enjoy the games in 4K -- either an Apple TV or Roku gear in the form of Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra or a 4K TV with Roku OS built in.

On top of that, NFL Network exclusive games will be available through via Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media services, while FOX Thursday Night Football games will be simulcast on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Fox says it's planning on adding support for more devices in the future, but hasn't given any dates as yet.

4K, av, broadcast, entertainment, Fox, NFL, Roku, services, Thursday Night Football
