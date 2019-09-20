Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Minecraft
save
Save
share

'Minecraft' adds a character creator option

You can try it now in the latest beta for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Android.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Minecraft

Minecraft players are getting more control over how their avatar looks. The latest beta build includes a character creator option that'll let you tweak the body shape, skin tone, hairstyle and color, facial hair and eyes. You'll be able to pick from more than 100 free items, and others created by the Minecraft team will be available to buy.

The option is only available through Xbox One, Windows 10 and Android for now. It'll hit Minecraft Earth and Bedrock versions of the game, including Nintendo Switch and iOS, once the beta is over. You'll still be able to use custom skins on Windows 10 and mobile.

The customization option is a nice addition, and it follows a long line of games (such as many RPGs) that allow players to make their characters look the way they want. Many other titles, such as Fortnite, offer custom character items for sale too. While Minecraft has had a marketplace for community-created skins and texture packs for a couple of years, it's interesting to see the development team selling their own virtual items.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Minecraft
In this article: art, av, character creator, charactercreator, customization, gaming, microsoft, minecraft, mojang
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

View
One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

View
The best home security system

The best home security system

View
Not even Allbirds is safe from Amazon's copycat ways

Not even Allbirds is safe from Amazon's copycat ways

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr