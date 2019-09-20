Movado's new smartwatch packs a heart rate monitor and programmable buttons

Movado has unveiled the second iteration of Connect -- the first Wear OS smartwatch it launched in 2017 when Google's platform was still called Android Wear. The newer model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset and comes in two sizes: a 42mm one like its predecessor and a smaller 40mm one for those who find the former a bit to chunky for their wrists. Users can modify its looks until the watch fits their aesthetic by swapping its straps/bracelets and taking advantage of its customizable watchface. Like all other Movado watches, though, it features the brand's single dot design.