Image credit: Movado
Movado's new smartwatch packs a heart rate monitor and programmable buttons

It comes in two sizes: 42mm and 40mm.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Wearables
Movado has unveiled the second iteration of Connect -- the first Wear OS smartwatch it launched in 2017 when Google's platform was still called Android Wear. The newer model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset and comes in two sizes: a 42mm one like its predecessor and a smaller 40mm one for those who find the former a bit to chunky for their wrists. Users can modify its looks until the watch fits their aesthetic by swapping its straps/bracelets and taking advantage of its customizable watchface. Like all other Movado watches, though, it features the brand's single dot design.

Connect 2.0 also comes with a heart rate monitor, GPS, storage for music files and programmable buttons. Those buttons are pre-programmed to open Google Fit and Google Pay, but users can customize them and turn them into a shortcut for any app they want. The smartwatch will set buyers back anywhere from $495 to $750, depending on the style they choose. It won't be hitting stores until October, but those interested can now pre-order the device from Movado's website.

Source: Movado
In this article: gear, movado, smartwatch, wear os, wearables
